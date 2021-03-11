Target (NYSE:TGT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $200.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.41.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $179.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.53. The company has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after buying an additional 950,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.