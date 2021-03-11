CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Short Interest Update

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,825,400 shares, an increase of 604.2% from the February 11th total of 259,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,825.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CVPUF remained flat at $$2.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200. CP ALL Public has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01.
CP ALL Public Company Profile
