Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.94 and last traded at $52.38. 910,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,461,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.57.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,236,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,039,000 after buying an additional 1,578,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,095,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 565.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 863,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after buying an additional 733,495 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 753,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after buying an additional 130,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 706,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,698,000 after buying an additional 84,800 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.