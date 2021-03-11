UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%.

Shares of UMH stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,349. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.31 million, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. UMH Properties has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $19.17.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.