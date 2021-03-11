GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. GeoPark had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%.

Shares of NYSE GPRK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.75. 5,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.60. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $17.99.

GPRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

