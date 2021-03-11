Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $5.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.94. 226,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,044. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.70. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

