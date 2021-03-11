Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%.

Shares of CLSD stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,860. The company has a market cap of $153.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 51,195 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $99,830.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,179,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 350,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,637.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,060,058.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLSD shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

