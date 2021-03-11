Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:CVGW traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,203. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.76 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

Several research firms have commented on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

