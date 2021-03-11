Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.9% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $27,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $20.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $705.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,169. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $826.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $759.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $744.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 78.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

