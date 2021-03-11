Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Raised by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,698,356,000 after buying an additional 1,322,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,275,000 after acquiring an additional 651,934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,958,000 after acquiring an additional 161,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,305,000 after acquiring an additional 328,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,093,000 after acquiring an additional 22,244 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.96. 25,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,800. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,024 shares of company stock worth $6,824,136. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.