PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Boosted by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 5.1% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,492,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in PayPal by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in PayPal by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 242,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,682,000 after buying an additional 53,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $14.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $240.20. 238,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,425,820. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.62 and its 200 day moving average is $220.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $281.32 billion, a PE ratio of 85.32, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

