Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.29.

AMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of AMG stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,650. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,880,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,790,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,426,000 after purchasing an additional 62,314 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

