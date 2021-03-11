Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $37,688,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 498,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 44,095 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

