Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.07. Everi posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Everi.

EVRI has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $52,162.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $541,836.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,140. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 181.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Everi by 432.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Everi by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 952,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 430,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRI stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 41,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,874. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

