ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives $126.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWAV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $7.63 on Thursday, hitting $100.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,278. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.43. ShockWave Medical has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $143.79.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $371,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $245,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,468.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 980,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,166,820. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,282,000 after buying an additional 624,040 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,077,000 after purchasing an additional 478,343 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,803,000 after purchasing an additional 305,094 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 567,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,872,000 after purchasing an additional 255,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,567,000 after purchasing an additional 213,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

