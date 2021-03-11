Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives $21.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.07.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,635,000 after acquiring an additional 560,545 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLMN traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 49,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,835. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

