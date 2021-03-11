Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives $188.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 54.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $2,774,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 38.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Signature Bank by 131.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,706. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $234.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

