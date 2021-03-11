Brokerages Expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. CDK Global posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CDK Global.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDK shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.47. 13,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,854. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average of $48.26. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter worth $658,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 25.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 293.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,865 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 10.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.