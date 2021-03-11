Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives $23.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $38,125,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,609.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,215,000 shares of company stock worth $39,124,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 247.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROAD traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.