Analysts Set The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target at $34.23

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,209,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,158,085 shares of company stock valued at $35,886,412 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CG stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $37.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

