Total Se (EPA:FP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Total Se (EPA:FP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €43.25 ($50.88).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

EPA:FP traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €40.92 ($48.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,723,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Total has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($58.04). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €36.75 and a 200-day moving average of €33.71.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

