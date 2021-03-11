JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of Eastman Chemical worth $1,295,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $41,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.39. 12,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.40. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $118.82.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

