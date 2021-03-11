JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 12,172,186 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 587.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,172,186 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $1,818,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,297,000. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $125.07. The company had a trading volume of 79,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,547. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.