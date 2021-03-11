Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,913 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 1.1% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in S&P Global by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.54.

Shares of SPGI traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.31. The stock had a trading volume of 158,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,692. The firm has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.11 and a 200 day moving average of $337.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

