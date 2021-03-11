iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 288.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,998,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $3,353,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.50. The stock had a trading volume of 180,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,258. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.21. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

