Captiva Verde Land Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Short Interest Update

Captiva Verde Land Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a growth of 521.8% from the February 11th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPIVF remained flat at $$0.22 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 99,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,394. Captiva Verde Land has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25.

Captiva Verde Land Company Profile

Captiva Verde Land Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. Its assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

