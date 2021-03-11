Captiva Verde Land Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Short Interest Update

Captiva Verde Land Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a growth of 521.8% from the February 11th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPIVF remained flat at $$0.22 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 99,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,394. Captiva Verde Land has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25.
Captiva Verde Land Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Captiva Verde Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captiva Verde Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.