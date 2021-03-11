Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INSM. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $39.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95. Insmed has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.33). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The company had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $398,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,009,246.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $963,069.50. Insiders have sold 34,150 shares of company stock worth $1,476,274 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $27,515,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Insmed by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $687,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Insmed by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 156,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $261,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

