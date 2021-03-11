Citigroup Lowers Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Price Target to $12.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $11.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,244,364 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,588 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,716,376 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $313,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,098 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 115.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,455,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,109 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 733,738 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,380,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 681,500 shares during the period.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.