Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BAYRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Nord/LB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.23. 529,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.05.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.