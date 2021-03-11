Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:AMSSY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,213. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. AMS has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

