Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Digital Asset Monetary Network stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. 19,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,940. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.
Digital Asset Monetary Network Company Profile
