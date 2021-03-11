Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Digital Asset Monetary Network stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. 19,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,940. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.

Get Digital Asset Monetary Network alerts:

Digital Asset Monetary Network Company Profile

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc operates as a public accelerator-incubator. The company funds disruptive and sustainable innovations, solves problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company aligns with other private accelerators and incubators, to form unique partnerships.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.