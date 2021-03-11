Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the highest is $0.26. Altimmune posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In other news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $13,465,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after buying an additional 495,943 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the third quarter valued at $3,208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at $1,823,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 278.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 153,447 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALT stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 37,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,937. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.51.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

