Countryside Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Countryside Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the February 11th total of 282,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS CSPLF remained flat at $$5.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54. Countryside Properties has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $5.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSPLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

