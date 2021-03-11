Raymond James Boosts Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target to $2.00

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.

BKBEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS:BKBEF remained flat at $$1.57 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,555. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62. Pipestone Energy has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

