Raymond James Boosts Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target to $2.00

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.

BKBEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS:BKBEF remained flat at $$1.57 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,555. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62. Pipestone Energy has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.