Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (TKAYY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:TKAYY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 39,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,685. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

