Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERRFY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. AlphaValue cut Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERRFY remained flat at $$15.50 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,150. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.71.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.