Standard Chartered’s (SCBFY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCBFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. AlphaValue raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $14.05. 3,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,482. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

