Standard Chartered’s (SCBFY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCBFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. AlphaValue raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $14.05. 3,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,482. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.