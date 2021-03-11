Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MP Materials (MP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) in the last few weeks:
- 3/10/2021 – MP Materials is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/9/2021 – MP Materials was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 3/8/2021 – MP Materials is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE MP traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 162,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,170. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $51.77.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,093,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.
