BMO Capital Markets Trims TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Target Price to $56.00

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its target price cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 100.64% from the company’s previous close.

TCRR has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TCR2 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:TCRR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.91. 12,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,922. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $932.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.13. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $35.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.