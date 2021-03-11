Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 296,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,445,000. Realty Income accounts for approximately 0.9% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 76.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 7.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 85,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 10.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,304,000 after buying an additional 16,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Realty Income by 22.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $61.19. 27,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,769. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on O shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

