Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 177,441 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 177,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,579,000. Copart comprises approximately 1.1% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Copart as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $1,585,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,127,000 after buying an additional 115,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,499,000 after buying an additional 165,826 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,828. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

