HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Invests $171,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,580 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $964,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 18,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 262,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 216,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $21.18. 307,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,095,589. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

