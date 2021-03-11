HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $92.58. The stock had a trading volume of 61,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $94.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

