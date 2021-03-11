The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Reduced by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,179,000 after acquiring an additional 32,099 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,116,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.73.

Shares of EL traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.03. The stock had a trading volume of 45,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,752. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.33. The firm has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

In related news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $1,158,080.00. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,091,225 shares of company stock valued at $591,044,931 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.