HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 76,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,424,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises 2.6% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.94. 59,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,919. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.02. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.