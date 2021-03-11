Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $692,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,258,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $81,382,000 after buying an additional 433,900 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.91. 697,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,237,541. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $72.93. The company has a market capitalization of $214.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.16.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

