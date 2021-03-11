Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 456,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,398,508. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $50.10.

