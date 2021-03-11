Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Acquires 30 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $35.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $498.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,799,883. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $551.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.44. The company has a market capitalization of $309.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.