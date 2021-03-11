Dodge & Cox Has $420.59 Million Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Dodge & Cox cut its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,783,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804,893 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $420,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,360,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,417,000 after buying an additional 169,655 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 295,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 40,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Liberty Global by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.41. 176,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

