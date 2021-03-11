Zacks: Analysts Expect Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Adtalem Global Education posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,022,284.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 2,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2,164.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,173,000 after buying an additional 1,239,523 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth about $18,470,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,778,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,114,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,780,000 after purchasing an additional 643,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,261,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.80. 9,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $43.85.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

